The Original Texas Cheesesteak™️

"Texadelphia; Out of This World Since 1981"

TEXADELPHIA IS...

We start with the highest quality, fresh ingredients. We make each and every cheesesteak to order and top it with a signature house-made sauce of your choice. All of our cheesesteaks, burgers, salads, and deli-sandwiches are served with complimentary tortilla chips and fresh salsa. It’s how our founder did it, it’s how we do it. It’s our passion.

OUR TOP DELICIOUS CHEESESTEAKS

    FOUNDER'S FAVORITE

    Grilled Onions, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Jalapeños, Mustard Blend, and choice of Beef or Chicken

    THE TEXICAN

    Grilled Onions, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, a 2oz side of Queso, and choice of Beef or Chicken

    FRENCH DIP

    Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Au Jus Dipping Sauce, and choice of Beef or Chicken

    GRILLED VEGGIE

    Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Cherry Peppers, Olive Oil Vinaigrette

    SOUTH PHILLY

    Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Texadelphia Cheese “Whiz”, and choice of Beef or Chicken

    THE HICKORY

    Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cherry Peppers, House-Made Hickory Sauce, and choice of Beef or Chicken

  • The founders favorite is so yummy and filling! The regular is stuffed with a lot of meat, cheese, mushrooms and jalapeños. Fries are waffle style and crunchy. The kids chicken is good also. They have 3 sauces to choose from, the mustard one is the best in my opinion. I leave satisfied and full! Have been coming here for years and this place has never disappoints!

    Alysha

  • GREAT SERVICE and GREAT FOOD. It was my first time here and it exceeded my expectations of deliciousness and an awesome atmosphere. Feels very Philadelphia with its 'around the corner sandwich spot' feel. I'm a fan of hot and spicy and there was plenty to choose from the queso and chips are a must. This is a great spot to bring your family, a date or a laid back business lunch. I will be back!!

    Sarah

  • We frequent this place for lunch. I get their salads. You can change the meat up so it's basically a philly with out the bread, but their sandwiches are amazing too. Oh! And the fries AND the ranch. Just go!

    Ali

  • CATERING

  • LOYALTY PROGRAM

