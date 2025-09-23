Texadelphia Bricktown Online Ordering Now Available!
BECOME A CITIZEN OF THE TEXADELPHIA NATION
Great food should come with great rewards! Introducing Tex Nation Loyalty—our exclusive program designed to celebrate our loyal customers.
SIGN UP TO START ENJOYING THE PERKS OF LOYALTY!
LOYALTY MEMBERSHIP PERKS
MEMBER-ONLY DEALS
As a Tex Nation member, every dollar you spend earns you 1 point. Rack up 50 points, and you’ll get $5 off your next meal! Plus, enjoy an exclusive sign-up bonus of 25 points, just for joining!
BIRTHDAY TREATS
Celebrate your birthday month with Texadelphia! As a loyal member, you’ll unlock a special $5 off treat during your birth month. It's our way of making your celebration extra delicious!
FREE MEALS
Turn your love for Texadelphia into free meals! Every point you earn brings you closer to free food—just spend, earn, and redeem. It’s the ultimate reward for indulging in your favorite dishes.
DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP
Coming Soon!
Order your favorite meals easily with the Texadelphia mobile app. Explore our full menu, customize your order, and track it in real-time.
Get exclusive access to special deals, loyalty rewards, and updates on the latest menu items. Whether you're in the mood for a classic cheesesteak, a juicy burger, or a freshly made wrap, Texadelphia makes satisfying your cravings easier than ever.
Coming soon on iOS and Android. Enjoy Texadelphia at your fingertips!
Your Privacy Matters to us. View Our Privacy Policy.
CHECK YOUR REWARDS!
Curious about the rewards you’ve earned with Tex Nation? It’s time to discover the delicious benefits waiting for you!
Whether you’re planning your next meal or simply want to see how close you are to your next reward, it’s easy to look up your points and redeem them for tasty treats.
GIVE THE GIFT OF TEXADELPHIA!
Looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member? Treat them to a Texadelphia gift card! It’s the ideal way to share the love of our delicious cheesesteaks and vibrant atmosphere.