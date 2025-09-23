Texadelphia Bricktown Online Ordering Now Available!
OUR STORY
Everything you need to know about Texadelphia
ABOUT TEXADELIPHIA
Texadelphia isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a Texas-sized tradition that started with one man’s love for cheesesteaks and a bold Texas twist. When our founder, Joel Stanley, moved from Philadelphia to Austin in 1980, he brought along his passion for Philly’s iconic sandwich and a dream to create something special. In 1981, Texadelphia was born, blending the best of both worlds: classic cheesesteaks served with Texas flair.
From our first location in Austin to expanding across Texas and Oklahoma, we’ve stayed true to Joel’s vision—creating a place where everyone is treated like family. Today, Texadelphia is known for its made-to-order cheesesteaks, house-made sauces, award-winning queso, and fresh, local ingredients.
With every bite, we serve up more than just great food—we’re serving our community. From Spirit Nights supporting local causes to hosting events in our vibrant, sports-themed restaurants, we’re proud to be a place where good food, good times, and community spirit come together.
Whether you’re grabbing a cheesesteak at our original Austin location or stopping by the drive-thru in Eastland, Texadelphia is where Philly’s heart meets Texas hospitality.
OUR PHILOSPHY
Fresh, Flavorful, and Family-Oriented
We believe great food starts with great ingredients and ends with great experiences. That’s why we’re committed to serving up fresh, made-to-order meals crafted with high-quality, locally sourced produce. From our iconic cheesesteaks, hand-crafted burgers, house-made sauces, and more, everything we do is driven by a passion for flavor and a love for community.
Our sports-themed restaurants are more than just a place to eat—they’re a gathering spot for friends, family, and fans to come together over a shared love of good food and good company. And we don’t just stop there. Through initiatives like Spirit Nights, we support local schools, charities, and organizations, giving back to the communities that make us who we are.
BECOME A PART OF THE TEXADELPHIA BRAND
Love Texadelphia and want to bring our unique blend of Philly cheesesteaks and Texas flavor to your community? Explore our franchising opportunities and learn how you can be part of a growing brand with deep roots in quality food and community spirit.