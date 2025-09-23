Texadelphia Bricktown Online Ordering Now Available!
FESTIVE GIFT CARDS
Spread delicious joy this holiday with a gift that always delights — the taste of Texadelphia.
THE GIFT OF FLAVOUR THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Make the holidays extra special with Texadelphia digital gift cards. From classic cheesesteaks to fan-favorite Tex-Mex bites, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Quick, convenient, and full of festive spirit — it’s the easiest way to spread holiday cheer, one delicious bite at a time.
ALREADY HAVE A GIFT CARD?
Keep track of your balance and make the most of your Texadelphia gift card! Whether you’re checking your remaining balance or reloading for your next visit, managing your gift card is quick and easy
DOUBLE THE REWARDS WITH TEX NATION LOYALTY
Want to get more out of every visit? Join Tex Nation Loyalty and earn points on top of using your gift card! Enjoy exclusive perks, rewards, and insider offers—because at Texadelphia, loyalty always pays off.