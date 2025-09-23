Texadelphia Bricktown Online Ordering Now Available!
COMMUNITY
At Texadelphia, we believe in giving back! From supporting local causes through our Spirit Nights to creating a gathering space for friends and family, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities.
ABOUT SPIRIT NIGHTS
On select evenings, we partner with local schools, charities, and community organizations, donating 20% of your bill back to their cause. Enjoy delicious food while making a difference in your neighborhood! Check our calendar to see when our next Spirit Night is happening and help us support the great organizations that uplift our community.
JOIN THE TEX NATION LOYALTY
Become a part of our Tex Nation Loyalty program and earn rewards while you enjoy your favorite meals! With exclusive offers, points for every purchase, and insider updates, being a member means more deliciousness and more savings. Sign up today and start reaping the benefits!