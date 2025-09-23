Texadelphia Bricktown Online Ordering Now Available!
PRIVATE EVENTS
HOST YOUR NEXT EVENT AT TEXADELPHIA!
Looking for the perfect spot to celebrate? Whether it’s a birthday, corporate gathering, or just an excuse to get together, Texadelphia offers a fun, laid-back atmosphere with plenty of delicious food and drinks to make your event unforgettable.
WHY CHOOSE TEXADELPHIA FOR YOUR EVENT?
We know how to throw a party!
EVENT SPACES TAILORED
TO YOU
We offer spaces for any celebration, from intimate gatherings to larger parties. Texadelphia locations offer flexible options. Our Memorial location features a private event room, and you can even rent the entire restaurant. Let us customize the perfect setup for your occasion.
CATERING & CUSTOM
MENUS
No event is complete without great food, and our catering options let you build the perfect menu for your guests. From our classic cheesesteaks to custom appetizers and sides, we’ll make sure your spread is a hit. Let us know your preferences, and we’ll handle the rest!
GIVE BACK WITH TEXADELPHIA
We believe in more than just great food—we’re passionate about giving back to the communities that support us. Learn about Spirit Nights, where a portion of sales from your event can go toward local schools, charities, and organizations. Make your celebration even more meaningful by helping us make a difference!