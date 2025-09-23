TEXADELPHIA SET TO OPEN 2ND WEEK OF SEPTEMBER

Texadelphia has had a few minor setbacks but should be up and ready by the second week of September, manager Mark Davis said.

Texadelphia President Brian Livingston and owner Tom Landis were at the College Park District on Wednesday to go over details of the new restaurant’s progress.

“We’re trying really hard to get it up and ready. The health inspector visited us today and worked out a few kinks with contractors so we have taken everything in to account,” Davis said.





- Communityimpact.com

27th August 2015