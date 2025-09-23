Texadelphia Bricktown Online Ordering Now Available!
NEWS & PRESS
Catch up on the latest news, events, and press coverage about Texadelphia! From exciting updates on new locations to features in the media, this is your go-to source for everything happening at the heart of Texadelphia. Stay tuned and see how we’re making headlines.
TEXADELPHIA IN THE SPOTLIGHT
TEXADELPHIA TO RELOCATE TO RICHARDSON RESTAURANT PARK
Texadelphia plans to relocate by November or December from its location in Richardson Heights Shopping Center to the Richardson Restaurant Park, 744 S. Central Expressway, Richardson. The restaurant, which is headquartered in Richardson, offers a variety of original Texas cheesesteaks, such as the Founder's Favorite, which is a beef cheesesteak served with grilled onions, mozzarella, mushrooms and jalapenos.
- Communityimpact.com
30th September 2020
TEXADELPHIA RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR COMES TO KATY
A local Texadelphia operator will open the chain's largest location to date in Katy.
The two-story sandwich shop and sports bar with an upstairs “Sky Bar” at 1321 N. Westgreen Blvd. serves cheesesteaks, burgers, wings, salads, appetizers and queso. The shop has multiple TVs and is decorated with historic sports memorabilia.
- Timesunion.com
20th December 2019
A PHILADELPHIA NATIVE TRIES A TEXADELPHIA CHEESESTEAK
The sandwich chain opened its newest location in Montrose, incorporating sports bar elements.
Texadelphia opened its second current Houston location Tuesday, and its first inside the Loop (at least since the Studemont location closed). I, being a born-and-raised Philadelphian who—I’ve said before—has eaten many cheesesteaks in his life, decided to check it out.
- Houstoniamag.com
30th July 2018
TEXADELPHIA RETURNS TO HOUSTON
After two years of absence in Houston, Texadelphia is coming back. A new location will open on Westheimer in the Galleria by late September.
The Texas-based chain, which fuses Philadelphia cheesesteaks with Tex-Mex flare and a side of chips and queso, has ten storefronts in Austin, Dallas, South Texas and Oklahoma, but the last of its two Houston locations
- Houston Chronicle
9th August 2017
SNUFFER'S, TEXADELPHIA AMONG NEW RICHARDSON RESTAURANTS
Texadelphia, which began in Austin in 1981, is back in Richardson! The restaurant that developed the original Texas cheesesteak sandwich has opened in Heights Shopping Center on the southwest corner of 75 and Belt Line, next to Phenix Salons, around the corner from theSketchers store. This makes 12 restaurants at Heights Shopping Center, not counting Krispy Kreme and new Starbucks. Here’s the list:
- Richardson Econonmic Development
12th June 2016
TEXADELPHIA SET TO OPEN 2ND WEEK OF SEPTEMBER
Texadelphia has had a few minor setbacks but should be up and ready by the second week of September, manager Mark Davis said.
Texadelphia President Brian Livingston and owner Tom Landis were at the College Park District on Wednesday to go over details of the new restaurant’s progress.
“We’re trying really hard to get it up and ready. The health inspector visited us today and worked out a few kinks with contractors so we have taken everything in to account,” Davis said.
- Communityimpact.com
27th August 2015
MAKING A DIFFERENCE IN OUR COMMUNITIES
At Texadelphia, we believe in giving back to our local communities. Through our Spirit Nights, we donate 20% of sales to support local schools, charities, and organizations. Want to see how you can get involved and make an impact in your neighborhood? Check out our Spirit Nights calendar and join us in giving back!