Texadelphia West Love
Food
Starters
- Chicken Philly Cheese Fries
Waffle Fries • Chicken • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños$11.99
- Beef Philly Cheese Fries
Waffle Fries • Beef • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños$11.99
- Queso Fries
Waffle Fries • House-Made Queso$9.99
- Chips & Salsa
Fresh Tortilla Chips • Salsa • Reg 8oz • Large 12oz$5.99
- Chips & Queso
House-Made Chips & Queso$7.99
- Chips & Guac
House-Made Chips • Guacamole$9.99
- The Trifecta
Fresh Tortilla Chips • Quso, Guacamole and Salsa •$7.99
- Fried Pickles
Pickle Chips • Served Ranch Dressing on Side$8.99
- Beer Battered Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings • House-Made Ranch Dipping Sauce$8.99
- 2oz Queso
Housemade Queso$2.49
- 4oz Queso$3.99
- Waffle Fry Basket
Seasoned Waffle Fries$6.99
Wings
Salads
- Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Sautéed Mushrooms • Choice of Dressing$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Grilled Chicken Breast • Diced Tomato • Diced Mozzarella • Croutons • Choice of Dressing$12.99
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Cripsy Chicken Tenders • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Dressing of Choice Add additional Toppings for an Upcharge$12.99
- House Salad
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Diced Mozzarella • Diced Tomato • Choice of Dressing$8.49
Sandwich
- Texadelphia Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey • Provolone • Lettuce • Tomato • Olive Oil Vinaigrette • Choice of White or Wheat Bun$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast • Lettuce • Tomato • Onion • Choice of White or Wheat Bun$9.99
- Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken Tenders (4) • Waffle Fries • Choice of Dipping Sauce$11.99
Wraps
Kids
- Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders (2) • Choice of Waffle Fries, Apple Sauce or Tortilla Chips$6.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar • Provolone • White Bun • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips$6.99
- Corn Dogs
Mini Corn Dogs (6) • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips$6.99
- Kid Burger
Plain Burger Patty • White Bun • Choice of Fries, Appesauce or Tortilla Chips$6.99
- Kid Turkey Sandwich$6.99
- Kid Beef Cheesesteak
Amo Roll • Beef Cheesesteak • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips$6.99
- Kid Chicken Cheesesteak$6.99
- Mac & Cheese Sng$3.99
3" Mini Cheesesteaks
- Classic Beef Mini$5.99
- Classic Chicken Mini$5.99
- Founders Beef Mini$5.99
- Founders Chicken Mini$6.99
- Texican Beef Mini$6.99
- Texican Chicken Mini$6.99
- South Philly Beef Mini$6.99
- South Philly Chicken Mini$6.99
- French Dip Beef Mini$6.99
- French Dip Chicken Mini$6.99
- Hickory Beef Mini$6.99
- Hickory Chicken Mini$6.99
- Austin Hippie Chick Beef Mini$6.99
- Austin Hippie Chick Mini$6.99
- Grilled Veggie Mini$6.99
6" Regular Cheesesteaks
- Classic BYO Beef Reg
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Choice of Housemade Sauce • Additional Toppings for an Upcharge • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll$8.99
- Classic BYO Chicken Reg
Chicken Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Choice of Housemade Sauce • Additional Toppings for an Upcharge • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll •$8.99
- Founders Beef Reg
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Jalapeños • Mustard Blend • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll$9.99
- Founders Chicken Reg$9.99
- Texican Beef Reg
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Jalapeños • 2oz Queso • Served on Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll$9.99
- Texican Chicken Reg$9.99
- South Philly Beef Reg
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mushrooms • Bell Peppers • Housemade Cheese Whiz • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll$9.99
- South Philly Chicken Reg$9.99
- French Dip Beef Reg
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Mushrooms • Housemade Au Jus • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll$9.99
- French Dip Chicken Reg$9.99
- Hickory Beef Reg
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Cheddar • Cherry Peppers • Housemade Hickory Sauce • Served on Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll$9.99
- Hickory Chicken Reg$9.99
- Austin Hippie Chick Beef Reg