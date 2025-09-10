Skip to Main content
ORDER TEXADELPHIA NOW
See More
Explore Our Catering Options!
See More
Join the Tex Nation Loyalty Program!
See More
Community Spirit Nights!
See More
Texadelphia
0
ORDER ONLINE
Home
/
Chips & Queso
Chips & Queso
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add More Toppings?
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Crunchy tortilla chips paired with warm, melted queso
Texadelphia Locations and Hours
Eastland
(254) 264-5212
1500 East Main Street, Eastland, TX 76448
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
OKC
(405) 208-4000
200 South Oklahoma Avenue, Suite 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Richardson
(214) 484-9363
746 S. Central Expressway, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75080
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Sunset Valley
(512) 358-4774
5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 230, Sunset Valley, TX 78745
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
West Love
(972) 290-0239
2427 W. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75235
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement