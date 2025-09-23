A restaurant chef preparing a dish

VIEW OUR LOCATIONS

CONTACT US


LOCATIONS


Image

OKLAHOMA

Phone:

(405) 208-4000


Address:

200 South Oklahoma Avenue, Suite 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

HOURS AND SOCIAL
Image

EASTLAND

Phone:

(254) 264-5212


Address:

1500 East Main Street, Eastland, TX 76448

HOURS AND SOCIAL

SUNSET VALLEY

Phone:

(512) 358-4774


Address:

5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 230, Sunset Valley, TX 78745

HOURS AND SOCIAL
Image

RICHARDSON

Phone:

(214) 484-9363


Address:

746 S. Central Expressway, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75080

HOURS AND SOCIAL
Image

WEST LOVE

Phone:

(972)-290-0239


Address:

2427 W. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75235

HOURS AND SOCIAL

GARDEN OAKS

Phone:

-


Address:

3402 N. Shepard Drive Houston, TX 77018

HOURS AND SOCIAL
Image

FULSHEAR

Phone:

-


Address:

6519 Skyline Drive Suite 800

Fulshear, TX 77441

Image
Image

EXPLORE FRANCHISING OPPORTUNITIES WITH TEXADELPHIA

If you love our food and our vibe, why not share it with your community? Learn about franchising opportunities with Texadelphia and bring our delicious cheesesteaks to your neighborhood! Discover how you can become a part of our growing brand and make an impact.

FRANCHISING