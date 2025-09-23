A restaurant chef preparing a dish

VISIT OR CONTACT ANY OF OUR LOCATIONS

CONTACT FORM


CONTACT INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA

Phone:

(405) 208-4000


Address:

200 South Oklahoma Avenue, Suite 110, Oklahoma City, OK 73104

HOURS AND SOCIAL

EASTLAND

Phone:

(254) 264-5212


Address:

1500 East Main Street, Eastland, TX 76448

HOURS AND SOCIAL

FULSHEAR, TX

Phone:

COMING SOON


Address:

6519 Skyline Drive Suite 800

Fulshear, TX 77441

HOURS AND SOCIAL

RICHARDSON

Phone:

(214) 484-9363


Address:

746 S. Central Expressway, Suite 100, Richardson, TX 75080

HOURS AND SOCIAL

WEST LOVE

Phone:

(214) 997-2828


Address:

2427 W. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 230, Dallas, TX 75235

HOURS AND SOCIAL

SUNSET VALLEY

Phone:

(512) 358-4774


Address:

5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 230, Sunset Valley, TX 78745

HOURS AND SOCIAL

GARDEN OAKS

Phone:

(713) 337-0331


Address:

3402 N. Shepard Lane, Houston, TX 77018

HOURS AND SOCIAL

PARKING


All our locations offer convenient parking options, including ample lot space and street parking. Whether you’re stopping in for a quick bite or settling in for a game day feast, you’ll find a hassle-free spot to park and enjoy your meal.

Image

EXPLORE FRANCHISING OPPORTUNITIES WITH TEXADELPHIA

If you love our food and our vibe, why not share it with your community? Learn about franchising opportunities with Texadelphia and bring our delicious cheesesteaks to your neighborhood! Discover how you can become a part of our growing brand and make an impact.

FRANCHISING