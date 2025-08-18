Image

CATERING FOR ALL SOCIAL EVENTS AND PARTIES

PLACE AN ORDER

Know exactly what you want to order? Use the link below to explore our catering menu or place a catering order for pickup or delivery

ORDER CATERING

MAKE INQUIRY

Need more information or recommendations on our catering options for your event? Use the link below to make an inquiry

MAKE CATERING INQUIRY
Image

CATERING WITH A TEXAS TWIST

Bring the bold flavors of Texadelphia to your next event! Whether it's a game day gathering, corporate lunch, or family celebration, our made-to-order cheesesteaks, burgers, and crowd-pleasing sides will make any occasion unforgettable. Let us handle the cooking while you enjoy the party.

A restaurant chef preparing a dish

EXPLORE OUR CATERING MENU

Ready to plan your event? Explore our full catering menu packed with all your Texadelphia favorites—cheesesteaks, burgers, sides, and more! Whether you’re feeding a small group or a big crowd, we’ve got something for everyone

VIEW OUR CATERING MENU
1 / 2
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image

HOST A PRIVATE EVENT AT TEXADELPHIA

Looking for the perfect spot for your next big celebration? Rent out one of our Texadelphia locations or reserve a private room for an unforgettable event. We’ll take care of the food, drinks, and space—so you can focus on having a great time!

LEARN ABOUT PRIVATE EVENTS