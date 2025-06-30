The Original Texas Cheesesteak
Texadelphia West Love
Food
Starters
Chips & Queso
Crunchy tortilla chips paired with warm, melted queso$7.99
Chips & Salsa
Crunchy tortilla chips served with fresh, zesty salsa$5.99
Chips & Guac
Fresh tortilla chips and guacamole$9.99
The Trifecta
Fresh tortilla chips, queso, guacamole and salsa$7.99
Philly Fries
Waffle fries, chicken or beef, house-made queso, jalapeños$11.99
Queso Fries
Waffle fries, house-made queso$9.99
Nachos
Chicken or beef queso, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream$12.99
Quesadilla
Chicken or beef cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, spicy ranch side of lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole$11.99
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings, house-made ranch dipping sauce$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips, served ranch dressing on side$8.99
Waffle Fry Basket
Seasoned waffle fries$6.99
Pick your pair
Customize sides$8.99
Side Queso
Housemade Queso$1.99
Cheesesteak Egg Roll$8.99OUT OF STOCK
Cheesesteaks
Classic
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, choice of housemade sauce, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$5.99
Founder's Favorite
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, jalapeños, mustard blend, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Texican
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, jalapeños, 2oz queso, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
South Philly
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, housemade cheese whiz, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
French Dip
Beef cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, mushrooms, housemade au jus, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Hippie Chick
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce, diced tomato, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Hickory
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, cheddar, cherry peppers, housemade hickory sauce, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Veggie
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, zucchini, olive oil vinaigrette, cherry peppers, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Buffalo ChickenOUT OF STOCK
Wraps & More
Ranch Wrap
Southwest tortilla, grilled or crispy chicken breast, lettuce. tomato, mozzarella, classic ranch dressing$10.99
Southwest Wrap
Southwest tortilla, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, classic ranch dressing$11.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of white or wheat bun$9.99
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tenders (4), waffle fries, choice of dipping sauce$11.99
Club Deli
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, and vinegar$5.99
Ham Deli
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil, and vinegar$5.99
Turkey Deli
Turkey, provolone, lettuce tomatoes, onions, oil, and vinegar$6.99
Italian Stallion
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini mayo, Italian dressing$5.99
Burgers
Texadelphia Classic Burger
6oz Burger patty. lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of white or wheat bun$9.99
Bacon Cheddar Burger
6oz Burger patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of white or wheat bun. served with a side of housemade hickory sauce$12.99
Guacamole Turkey Burger
Turkey patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, choice of white or wheat bun$12.99
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
Chipotle-spiced black bean burger with fresh toppings on a toasted bun$12.99
Salads
Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad
Romaine iceberg mix, thinly sliced chicken breast, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, choice of dressing$12.99
Chicken Salad
Romaine iceberg mix, grilled or crispy chicken breast, diced tomato, mozzarella, croutons, choice of dressing$12.99
House Salad
Romaine iceberg mix, mozzarella, diced tomato, choice of dressing$8.49
Turkey Guacamole Salad
Romaine iceberg mix, turkey, mozzarella, tomatoes, guacamole, and croutons$12.99
Steak and Green Salad
Romaine iceberg mix, beef, bell peppers, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, croutons$12.99
Kids Meal
Kids Burger
Burger patty, white bun, choice of fries, applesauce or tortilla chips$7.99
Kids Mini Corndogs
Mini corn dogs (6), choice of fries, applesauce or tortilla chips$7.99
Kids Cheesesteak
Amo roll, beef or chicken cheesesteak, choice of fries, applesauce or tortilla chips$7.99
Kids Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders (2), choice of fries, applesauce or tortilla chips$7.99
Kids Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, provolone, white bun, choice of fries, applesauce or tortilla chips$7.99
Kids Deli Ham
Ham & provolone$7.99
Kids Turkey Sandwich
Turkey & provolone$7.99
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese, choice of fries, applesauce or tortilla chips$7.99
Kids Cheeseburger
Amo roll, beef or chicken cheesesteak, choice of fries, applesauce or tortilla chips$7.99
Desserts
Sides
Side Applesauce
Smooth and creamy$2.99
Side Chips
Crispy, seasoned chips$0.49
Side Fries
Crispy, seasoned potato fries$2.99
Side Mac n Cheese
Classic macaroni and cheese$2.99
Side Onion Rings
Perfectly fried crispy golden onion rings$2.99OUT OF STOCK
Side Queso
Housemade Queso$1.99
Side Salad
Fresh salad, dressed to your choice of dressing$2.99
Side Sauce/Dressing
Your choice of side sauce or dressing
Extra Sauce
Catering
Catering Food
Trifecta Tray$29.99
Chips & Queso Tray$19.99
Chips & Salsa Tray$14.99
Chips & Guacamole Tray$19.99
Bone-in Wings$49.99
Cheesesteak Boxed Lunch$14.00
South Philly Beef Boxed Lunch$14.00
Veggie Sandwich Boxed Lunch$14.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap Boxed Lunch$14.00
Honey Mesquite Turkey Wrap Box Lunch$14.00
Turkey Sandwich Box Lunch$14.00
Cheesesteak Sandwich Tray$99.99
Texadelphia Wrap Tray$99.99
Mixed Deli Tray$99.99
Turkey Provolone Sandwich Tray$99.99
Chicken Tender Salad Tray$79.99
Grilled Chicken Salad Tray$85.00
House Salad Tray$49.99
Chicken Cheesesteak & Mushroom Salad Tray$85.00
Dessert Box$19.99