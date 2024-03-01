Texadelphia Richardson
Featured Items
- South Philly Beef Reg$9.99
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mushrooms • Bell Peppers • Housemade Cheese Whiz • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Lemon Bar$3.99
Lemon Curd on a Shortbread Cracker Crust
- Chips & Queso$7.99+
House-Made Chips & Queso
Food
Starters
- Chicken Philly Cheese Fries$11.99
Waffle Fries • Chicken • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños
- Beef Philly Cheese Fries$11.99
Waffle Fries • Beef • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños
- Queso Fries$9.99
Waffle Fries • House-Made Queso
- Chips & Salsa$5.99+
Fresh Tortilla Chips • Salsa • Reg 8oz • Large 12oz
- Chips & Queso$7.99+
House-Made Chips & Queso
- Chips & Guac$9.99+
House-Made Chips • Guacamole
- The Trifecta$7.99+
Fresh Tortilla Chips • Quso, Guacamole and Salsa •
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Pickle Chips • Served Ranch Dressing on Side
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.99
Beer Battered Onion Rings • House-Made Ranch Dipping Sauce
- 2oz Queso$2.49
Housemade Queso
- 4oz Queso$3.99
- Waffle Fry Basket$6.99
Seasoned Waffle Fries
- Cheese Sticks$7.50
Wings
Salads
- Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad$12.99
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Sautéed Mushrooms • Choice of Dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Grilled Chicken Breast • Diced Tomato • Diced Mozzarella • Croutons • Choice of Dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Cripsy Chicken Tenders • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Dressing of Choice Add additional Toppings for an Upcharge
- House Salad$8.49
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Diced Mozzarella • Diced Tomato • Choice of Dressing
