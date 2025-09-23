Texadelphia Bricktown Online Ordering Now Available!
Texadelphia OKC
Featured Items
Classic
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, choice of housemade sauce, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$5.99
South Philly
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, housemade cheese whiz, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Nachos
Chicken or beef queso, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream$12.99
Food
Starters
Chips & Queso
Crunchy tortilla chips paired with warm, melted queso$7.99
Chips & Salsa
Crunchy tortilla chips served with fresh, zesty salsa$5.99
Chips & Guac
Fresh tortilla chips and guacamole$9.99
The Trifecta
Fresh tortilla chips, queso, guacamole and salsa$7.99
Philly Fries
Waffle fries, chicken or beef, house-made queso, jalapeños$11.99
Queso Fries
Waffle fries, house-made queso$9.99
Nachos
Chicken or beef queso, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, salsa, guacamole, and sour cream$12.99
Fried Pickles
Pickle chips, served ranch dressing on side$8.99
Waffle Fry Basket
Seasoned waffle fries$6.99
Side Queso
Housemade Queso$1.99
Cheesesteak Egg Roll$8.99
Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Cheesesteaks
Classic
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, choice of housemade sauce, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$5.99
Founder's Favorite
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, jalapeños, mustard blend, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Texican
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, jalapeños, 2oz queso, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
South Philly
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, housemade cheese whiz, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
French Dip
Beef cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, mushrooms, housemade au jus, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Hippie Chick
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, mozzarella, guacamole, lettuce, diced tomato, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Hickory
Beef or chicken cheesesteak, onions, cheddar, cherry peppers, housemade hickory sauce, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Veggie
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, zucchini, olive oil vinaigrette, cherry peppers, additional toppings for an upcharge, served on a hearth baked hoagie roll$6.99
Buffalo Chicken$6.99
Wraps & More
Ranch Wrap
Southwest tortilla, grilled or crispy chicken breast, lettuce. tomato, mozzarella, classic ranch dressing$10.99
Southwest Wrap
Southwest tortilla, grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, classic ranch dressing$11.99
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey • Provolone • Lettuce • Tomato • Olive Oil Vinaigrette • Choice of White or Wheat Bun$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of white or wheat bun$9.99
Chicken Tender Basket
Chicken tenders (4), waffle fries, choice of dipping sauce$11.99
Spicy Turkey Bacon Panini$10.99
Balsamic Chicken Caprese Panini$10.99
Turkey Deli
Turkey, provolone, lettuce tomatoes, onions, oil, and vinegar$6.99
Burgers
Texadelphia Classic Burger
6oz Burger patty. lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of white or wheat bun$9.99
Bacon Cheddar Burger
6oz Burger patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of white or wheat bun. served with a side of housemade hickory sauce$12.99
Guacamole Turkey Burger
Turkey patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, choice of white or wheat bun$12.99
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
Chipotle-spiced black bean burger with fresh toppings on a toasted bun$12.99OUT OF STOCK