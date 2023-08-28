Texadelphia Eastland
Food
Starters
- Chicken Philly Cheese Fries$11.99
Waffle Fries • Chicken • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños
- Beef Philly Cheese Fries$11.99
Waffle Fries • Beef • House-Made Queso • Jalapeños
- Queso Fries$9.99
Waffle Fries • House-Made Queso
- Chips & Salsa$5.99+
Fresh Tortilla Chips • Salsa • Reg 8oz • Large 12oz
- Chips & Queso$7.99+
House-Made Chips & Queso
- Chips & Guac$9.99+
House-Made Chips • Guacamole
- The Trifecta$7.99+
Fresh Tortilla Chips • Quso, Guacamole and Salsa •
- Fried Pickles$8.99
Pickle Chips • Served Ranch Dressing on Side
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.99
Beer Battered Onion Rings • House-Made Ranch Dipping Sauce
- Waffle Fry Basket$6.99
Seasoned Waffle Fries
- Quesadilla$11.99
- Cheesesteak Nachos$13.99
Wings
Salads
- Chicken Cheesteak & Mushroom Salad$12.99
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Sautéed Mushrooms • Choice of Dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Grilled Chicken Breast • Diced Tomato • Diced Mozzarella • Croutons • Choice of Dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine Iceberg Mix • Cripsy Chicken Tenders • Diced Tomatoes • Diced Mozzarella • Dressing of Choice Add additional Toppings for an Upcharge
- Steak & Greens Salad$12.99
- Turkey &Guacamole$12.99
Wraps & more
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast • Lettuce • Tomato • Onion • Choice of White or Wheat Bun
- Chicken Tender Basket$11.99
Chicken Tenders (4) • Waffle Fries • Choice of Dipping Sauce
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.99
Southwest Tortilla • Chicken Tenders • Guacamole • Cheddar • Lettuce • Diced Tomato • Mustard Blend
- Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap$10.99
Southwest Tortilla • Grilled Chicken Breast • Lettuce • Tomato • Diced Mozzarella • Classic Ranch Dressing
Kids
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Chicken Tenders (2) • Choice of Waffle Fries, Apple Sauce or Tortilla Chips
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.99
Cheddar • Provolone • White Bun • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips
- Corn Dogs$6.99
Mini Corn Dogs (6) • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips
- Kid Burger$6.99
Plain Burger Patty • White Bun • Choice of Fries, Appesauce or Tortilla Chips
- Kid Turkey Sandwich$6.99
- Kid Beef Cheesesteak$6.99
Amo Roll • Beef Cheesesteak • Choice of Fries, Applesauce or Tortilla Chips
- Kid Chicken Cheesesteak$6.99
- Mac & Cheese Sng$3.99
3" Mini Cheesesteaks
- Classic Beef Mini$5.99
- Classic Chicken Mini$5.99
- Founders Beef Mini$6.99
- Founders Chicken Mini$6.99
- Texican Beef Mini$6.99
- Texican Chicken Mini$6.99
- South Philly Beef Mini$6.99
- South Philly Chicken Mini$6.99
- French Dip Beef Mini$6.99
- Hickory Beef Mini$6.99
- Hickory Chicken Mini$6.99
- Austin Hippie Chick Mini$6.99
- Grilled Veggie Mini$6.99
- Italian Stallion Mini$6.99
- Club Sandwich Mini$6.99Out of stock
- Ham Sandwich Mini$6.99
- Turkey Sandwich Mini$6.99Out of stock
6" Regular Cheesesteaks
- Classic BYO Beef Reg$8.99
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Choice of Housemade Sauce • Additional Toppings for an Upcharge • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Classic BYO Chicken Reg$8.99
Chicken Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Choice of Housemade Sauce • Additional Toppings for an Upcharge • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll •
- Founders Beef Reg$9.99
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Jalapeños • Mustard Blend • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Founders Chicken Reg$9.99
- Texican Beef Reg$9.99
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Jalapeños • 2oz Queso • Served on Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Texican Chicken Reg$9.99
- South Philly Beef Reg$9.99
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mushrooms • Bell Peppers • Housemade Cheese Whiz • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- South Philly Chicken Reg$9.99
- French Dip Beef Reg$9.99
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Mushrooms • Housemade Au Jus • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Hickory Beef Reg$9.99
Beef Cheesesteak • Onions • Cheddar • Cherry Peppers • Housemade Hickory Sauce • Served on Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Hickory Chicken Reg$9.99
- Austin Hippie Chick Reg$9.99
Chicken Cheesesteak • Onions • Mozzarella • Guacamole • Lettuce • Diced Tomato • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Grilled Veggie Reg$9.99
Bell Peppers • Onions • Mushrooms • Provolone • Zucchini • Olive Oil Vinaigrette • Cherry Peppers • Served on a Hearth Baked Hoagie Roll
- Italian Stallion Reg$9.99
- Club Sandwich Reg$9.99Out of stock
- Ham Sandwich Reg$9.99
- Turkey Sandwich Reg$9.99Out of stock
12" Double Cheesesteaks
- Classic BYO Beef Lrg$15.98
- Classic BYO Chicken Lrg$15.98
- Founders Beef Lrg$16.98
- Founders Chicken Lrg$16.98
- Texican Beef Lrg$16.98
- Texican Chicken Lrg$16.98
- South Philly Beef Lrg$16.98
- South Philly Chicken Lrg$16.98
- French Dip Beef Lrg$16.98
- Hickory Beef Lrg$16.98
- Hickory Chicken Lrg$16.98
- Austin Hippie Chick Lrg$16.98
- Grilled Veggie Lrg$16.98
- Italian Stallion Lrg$16.99
- Club Sandwich Lrg$16.99Out of stock
- Ham Sandwich Lrg$16.99
- Turkey Sandwich Lrg$16.99Out of stock
French Dip Beef Lrg
Burgers
- Texadelphia Classic Burger$9.99
6oz Burger • Lettuce • Tomato • Onion • Choice of White or Wheat Bun
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$12.99
6oz Burger Patty • Cheddar Cheese • Lettuce • Tomato • Choice of White or Wheat Bun • Served with a side of Housemade Hickory Sauce
- Avocado Turkey Burger$12.99
Turkey Patty • Cheddar • Lettuce • Tomato • Onion • Avocado • Choice of White or Wheat Bun
- Chipotle Black Bean Burger$12.99
Sweets
Sides
Breakfast
N/A Beverages
N/A Drinks
Catering
- Trifecta Tray$29.99
- Chips & Queso Tray$19.99
- Chips & Salsa Tray$14.99
- Chips & Guacamole Tray$19.99
- Beef Cheesesteak Boxed Lunch$14.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak Boxed Lunch$14.00
- S Philly Beef Boxed Lunch$14.00
- S Philly Chicken Boxed Lunch$14.00
- Veggie Sandwich Boxed Lunch$14.00
- Crispy Chicken Wrap Boxed Lunch$14.00
- Honey Mesquite Turkey Wrap Box Lunch$14.00
- Turkey Sandwich Box Lunch$14.00
- Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich Tray$99.99
- Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich Tray$99.99
- Half n" Half Cheesesteak Tray$99.99
- Texadelphia Wrap Tray$99.99
- Mixed Deli Tray$99.99
- Turkey Provolone Sandwich Tray$99.99
- Chicken Tender Salad Tray$79.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad Tray$85.00
- House Salad Tray$49.99
- Chicken Cheesesteak & Mushroom Salad Tray$85.00
- Dessert Box$19.99
- Catering Utensils
- Gallon Tea$9.99
- Gallon Lemonade$9.99