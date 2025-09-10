The Original Texas Cheesesteak
Explore Our Catering Options!
Join the Tex Nation Loyalty Program!
Community Spirit Nights!
  • Home
  • /
  • Guacamole Turkey Burger

Guacamole Turkey Burger

$0

Select...
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Select...
1
Turkey patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, choice of white or wheat bun