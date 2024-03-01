THE TEXADELPHIA STORY

When our founder, Joel Stanley, moved from Philadelphia PA to Austin in 1980, he brought his love of a great Philly cheesesteak, and created a local place where everyone is treated like family. With a grill and a dream, Joel served cheesesteaks with a Texas twist in the heart of Austin. He opened his first Texadelphia in Austin in 1981, followed quickly by opening one on “The Drag” (Guadalupe Street across from the University of Texas campus). Today, generations of Texadelphia lovers can enjoy the best cheesesteaks, house-made sauces, and award-winning queso in locations across TX and OK.